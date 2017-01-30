Local Anesthetic Playlist For Jan. 29, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

CONCERT WEBCAST: Bear's Den On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

January 30, 2017 10:16 AM By Richard Milne
Filed Under: localanesthetic

Noted chronic record collector Dante Carfagna and I ganged up on Todd Mayfield to discuss Todd’s bio on his father Curtis called Traveling Soul: The Life of Curtis Mayfield (Chicago Review Press) on last night’s Local Anesthetic. Curtis’ importance and influence as a songwriter and guitarist can’t be overstated. His prolific songwriting kept numerous artists (and labels) afloat even before he launched his own solo career in 1970. His savvy understanding of the value of maintaining control of his publishing and recorded output was unusual for the day. And, of course, the songs. So many great tunes throughout his career that withstand the test of time. “We’re a Winner”, “Move On Up” “Pusherman”, and even something like “Here But I’m Gone” from his last album, New World Order (1996) remains a testament to Curtis’ power as a writer. By the way, last night was the first time I’ve ever interviewed an artist (Curtis on Anesthetic in 1996) and then twenty years later interviewed his progeny. Is that full circle or something? Regardless, as supremely talented as Curtis Mayfield was there was an edge to the man that Todd doesn’t gloss over. Especially harrowing is the chapter on the onstage accident that effectively ended Curtis’ career. We discussed it all on last night’s Local Anesthetic but the full story is in Todd’s tome Traveling Soul. Check it (and your mind) out on the link below and a bookstore near you.

    Local Anesthetic Playlist – January 29, 2017 with special guest, Todd Mayfield:

  • ”We’re a Winner”
  • ”Gypsy Woman”
  • ”Move On Up”
  • ”Kung Fu”
  • ”Here But I’m Gone”
  • ”Freddie’s Dead”

