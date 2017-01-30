Lin Brehmer’s 25th Anniversary Celebration

Enter for your chance to win guaranteed entry for two to Lin Brehmer’s 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast at Kings Bowl at MB Financial Park in Rosemont on February 3rd.

Here’s how you can win. Listen to the XRT Morning show from 6a-10a this Monday through Thursday to get the keyword. Once you hear it, text it to 59393.

Can’t text? No problem! Simply enter in the contest keyword below and enter in the short code 59393.

Standard text and data rates apply, we’ll send you a text message confirming entry, alternate means of entry found on 93XRT.com. Must be 21 or older.

Click here for official rules



