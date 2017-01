While John Mayer’s latest album The Search for Everything doesn’t have a release date yet, he already has a tour mapped out.

Mayer announced The Search For Everything Tour which will take him across North America this April. He’ll be coming to the United Center on April 11th.

Each show will consist of three sets. A full band set, a solo acoustic set and a John Mayer Trio set.

Check out the tour announcement video he posted above.

