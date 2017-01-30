David Byrne Releases Trailer for his New Documentary: Contemporary Color

David Byrne has always had a penchant for incorporating dance and movement along with his music. Beginning with his early 80’s collaboration with choreographer Twyla Tharp on The Catherine Wheel, his crazy dance moves onstage with Talking Heads and his use of choreography in his recent tours most notably with St. Vincent. Byrne likes it when music makes people move.

In the summer of 2015, David Byrne staged an event at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to celebrate the creativity of Color Guard: synchronized dance routines involving flags, rifles, and sabers, colloquially known as “the sport of the arts.”

Performers, St. Vincent, tUnE-yArDs, Dev Hynes from Blood Orange, Beastie Boy Ad Roc, Zola Jesus and others were invited to collaborate on 10 original pieces with color guard teams from the US and Canada. The result is Contemporary Color, a one-of-a-kind live performance film.

Byrne says, “Contemporary Color is an otherworldly blend of athleticism, grace, spirit, and art captured in an unbelievably electric and creative way. The teams and the musicians created this glorious, inspiring thing that runs counter to much of what is happening in the world right. We need an antidote, and here it is. The world is better than we think it is.”

The trailer for Contemporary Color was released today and the film will be in theaters March 3rd.