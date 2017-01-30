CONCERT WEBCAST: Jain On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

David Byrne Releases Trailer for his New Documentary: Contemporary Color

January 30, 2017 5:22 PM By Marty Lennartz
Filed Under: Contemporary Color, David Byrne, Dev Hynes, St. Vincent, tUnEyArDs

David Byrne has always had a penchant for incorporating dance and movement along with his music. Beginning with his early 80’s collaboration with choreographer  Twyla Tharp on The Catherine Wheel, his crazy dance moves onstage with Talking Heads and his use of choreography in his recent tours most notably with St. Vincent.  Byrne likes it when music makes people move.

In the summer of 2015, David Byrne staged an event at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to celebrate the creativity of Color Guard: synchronized dance routines involving flags, rifles, and sabers, colloquially known as “the sport of the arts.”

Performers, St. Vincent, tUnE-yArDs, Dev Hynes from Blood Orange, Beastie Boy Ad Roc, Zola Jesus and others were invited to collaborate on 10 original pieces with color guard teams from the US and Canada. The result is Contemporary Color, a one-of-a-kind live performance film.

Byrne says, “Contemporary Color is an otherworldly blend of athleticism, grace, spirit, and art captured in an unbelievably electric and creative way.  The teams and the musicians created this glorious, inspiring thing that runs counter to much of what is happening in the world right. We need an antidote, and here it is. The world is better than we think it is.”

The trailer for Contemporary Color was released today and the film will be in theaters March 3rd.

More from Marty Lennartz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live