Breakfast With The Beatles – January 29, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Thank You Girl

The Beatles – Don’t Let Me Down (Glyn Johns Mix)

The Beatles – I Feel Fine (Shea)

John – Woman (Stripped Down)

Sparks – I Want To Hold Your Hand

The Beatles – Wait

The Beatles – One After 909

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Searchin’ (Anthology)

Aerosmith – Come Together

The Beatles – I’ve Just Seen A Face

Sgt. Sauerkraut’s Polka Band – Flying

Paul – Got To Get You Into My Life (Bbc Electroic Proms)

9 AM

The Beatles – Baby’s In Black

George – Ballad Of Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll)

John – Out The Blue

Tina Turner – Help

Ringo – Early 1970

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Cry Baby Cry

Paul – Band On The Run

Paul – The End Of The End

Vitamin String Quartet – Live And Let Die

The Beatles – Love You To

Smithereens – I’ll Get You

The Beatles – All Together Now

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JANUARY 29, 2017

BEATLERAMA – WEDNESDAY, 8 PM – DOUBLE DOOR, 1551 N. DAMEN – 21+

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 7:30 PM – M.A.C.C. CONCERT, WAVERLY BEACH, N8770 FIRE LANE 1, MENASHA, WISC – ALL AGES

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 8 PM – WOODSTOCK OPERA HOUSE, 121 VAN BUREN ST, WOODSTOCK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 9 PM – HOLLYWOOD CASINO, 777 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, JOLIET – 21+

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 11 PM – PLAINFIELD MOOSE 60’S NIGHT, 16310 S. LINCOLN HIGHWAY, SUITE 100, PLAINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – TALK ABOUT THE MUSIC OF “HELP!”, WITH A VIEWING OF THE FILM – SATURDAN, FEBRUARY 4TH , NOON – COLLEGE OF DuPAGE – FREE / SATURDAY, NOON, FEBRUARY 11TH – DEERFIELD LIBRARY, 920 WAUKEGAN RD, DEERFIELD WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM

GARY WEMSTRUP – COURSES ON THE BEATLES – TRITON COLLEGE, FEBRUARY 9 THRU MARCH 16 – COLLEGE OF DuPAGE, MARCH 14 THRU APRIL 4 – GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

DEPAUL HUMANITIES CENTER WILL HOLD A SGT. PEPPER CONTEST FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION JUNE 1, 2017 – BANDS OR SINGERS SHOULD EMAIL VIDEO OF YOU DOING A SONG FROM SGT. PEPPER – SUBMIT BY EMAIL ATTACHMENTS, DROP BOX OR LINKS TO ONLINE VIDEOS – SEND TO PSTEEVES@DEPAUL.EDU BY MARCFH 31, 2017

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

