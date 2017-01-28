CONCERT WEBCAST: Bear's Den On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

Deep Digs at Dawn Playlist [Saturday, January 28th, 2017]

January 28, 2017 8:00 AM By Emma Mac
Filed Under: deep digs at dawn

Listen up early birds, there’s a new early morning show on XRT! Saturday mornings from 6:30 – 8 tune in for some deeper cuts from the XRT artists you love. Join Emma Mac as she plays from XRT’s incredible library, including unique covers, “Live from the Archives” recordings, and songs that just don’t get enough love, both old and new.

Birds and Ships – Billy Bragg and Wilco
Stand By Me – Florence and the Machine
Across The Universe – Rufus Wainwright
(break)
Still Trying – Nathaniel Rateliff
The Scientist – Johnette Napolitano
Calgary – Bon Iver
Sorry You’re Sick – Ted Hawkins
7 AM
Pulling Mussels – Squeeze (Live at Park West 6/27/80)
Wild Fire – Laura Marling
Ring of Fire – Elvis Costello
(break)
I Wanna Prove To You – The Lemon Twigs
There She Goes Again – The Velvet Underground
Starting Over – The Black Lips
Do You Still Love Me – Ryan Adams
Let Me Try – Kaleidoscope
Mas Y Mas – Los Lobos (ONXRT Vol. 16)
(break)
I Give You Power – Arcade Fire Feat Mavis Staples
Berry Please – JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound
Throw Down Your Guns – Wild Belle
Big Yellow Taxi – Joni Mitchell

