Deep Digs at Dawn Playlist [Saturday, January 28th, 2017]

Listen up early birds, there’s a new early morning show on XRT! Saturday mornings from 6:30 – 8 tune in for some deeper cuts from the XRT artists you love. Join Emma Mac as she plays from XRT’s incredible library, including unique covers, “Live from the Archives” recordings, and songs that just don’t get enough love, both old and new.

Birds and Ships – Billy Bragg and Wilco

Stand By Me – Florence and the Machine

Across The Universe – Rufus Wainwright

(break)

Still Trying – Nathaniel Rateliff

The Scientist – Johnette Napolitano

Calgary – Bon Iver

Sorry You’re Sick – Ted Hawkins

7 AM

Pulling Mussels – Squeeze (Live at Park West 6/27/80)

Wild Fire – Laura Marling

Ring of Fire – Elvis Costello

(break)

I Wanna Prove To You – The Lemon Twigs

There She Goes Again – The Velvet Underground

Starting Over – The Black Lips

Do You Still Love Me – Ryan Adams

Let Me Try – Kaleidoscope

Mas Y Mas – Los Lobos (ONXRT Vol. 16)

(break)

I Give You Power – Arcade Fire Feat Mavis Staples

Berry Please – JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound

Throw Down Your Guns – Wild Belle

Big Yellow Taxi – Joni Mitchell

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook.