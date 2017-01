This Week On XRT: Programming Highlights

THURSDAY

NEW MUSIC THURSDAY: Spoon released the first single off their upcoming album & we hope you dig it. The Shins return with a brand new album and we’ll give you a sneak peek. Old 97’s have a brilliant new track w/ Brandi Carlile. You’ll also hear new music from Ty Segall, Sturgill Simpson, Conor Oberst, Son Volt, Sohn, Angel Olsen, K.Flay, Japandroids, Neil Young, Drop Kick Murphys, Ryan Adams and Elbow!

GOIN’ TO THE SHOW WITH JUST A REGULAR GUY: (7:45am & 6:05pm)

NEW NOISE AT NINE The week’s best new recordings, including exclusive previews of forthcoming albums. (9-10pm)

FRIDAY

FRIDAY DOUBLE FEATURE: The Who & Foo Fighters

SATURDAY

DEEP DIGS AT DAWN with Emma Mac (6:30 – 8am)

SATURDAY MORNING FLASHBACK with Wendy Rice: 1982 (8am-Noon)

SUNDAY

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES with Terri Hemmert (8-10am).

LOCAL ANESTHETIC with Richard Milne: (7:30-8pm)

SUNDAY NIGHT CONCERT: Houndmouth

JAZZ TRANSFUSION with Barry Winograd (11pm-1am)

MONDAY

LIN’S BIN with Lin Brehmer (7:15am & 6:30pm)

BLUES BREAKERS with Tom Marker: (9-10PM)

THE BIG BEAT with Jason Thomas (10pm-12MID)

TUESDAY

GOIN’ TO THE SHOW WITH JUST A REGULAR GUY (7:15am & 6:30pm)

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram