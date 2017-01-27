Professor Moptop Is Writing A Book About The Beatles

Our pal over at Beatle University Professor Moptop has written a book!
Professor Moptop (real name Gregory Alexander) writes on his Kickstarter page,
“After accumulating TONS of information, I have written a book all about the band from day 1, until the end of 1964, an extremely fascinating time for not just The Fab Four, but for the world of music as well as history.”
The book is written, but is awaiting publishing.
Professor Moptop is raising publishing funds over at Kickstarter. Click here to find out more information about the project and to donate.