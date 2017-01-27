CONCERT WEBCAST: Bear's Den On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

New Orleans Jazz Fest Announces Massive Lineup Feat. Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, And More

January 27, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: New Orleans Jazz Fest

The New Orleans Jazz Fest is always a highlight amongst music lovers (just ask Terri Hemmert).

This year’s lineup was revealed today and once again features heavy hitters.

Performers include Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Kings Of Leon, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Alabama Shakes, Widespread Panic, Trey Anastasio Band, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Earth, Wind & Fire, Wilco, Buddy Guy, The Meters, Elle King, Dr. John, Amos Lee, Leon Bridges, Dawes, and many more.

The festival takes place over two weekends from Apr. 28 – May 7.

Find out more information here.

