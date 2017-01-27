CONCERT WEBCAST: The Lemon Twigs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

My 5 Lives: The Who

January 27, 2017 10:03 AM By Ryan Arnold

I’ll pit The Who Live At Leeds against just about any live album. It didn’t just set a high water mark for live albums, but for The Who themselves!  Here are 5 live versions of some of The Who’s most killer tunes.  Enjoy!

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

“Won’t Get Fooled Again” from Live8 in 2005.

 

“Baba O’Reilly” from Live At Kilburn in 1977.

 

“Pictures Of Lily” from a 1966 television appearance (solely for Keith Moon’s ruffled shirt.)

 

“My Generation” from Woodstock in 1969.

 

The Who’s entire show from Swansea, Wales in  1976.

 

More from Ryan Arnold
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live