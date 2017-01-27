My 5 Lives: The Who

I’ll pit The Who Live At Leeds against just about any live album. It didn’t just set a high water mark for live albums, but for The Who themselves! Here are 5 live versions of some of The Who’s most killer tunes. Enjoy!
Your pal,
-Ryan A.
“Won’t Get Fooled Again” from Live8 in 2005.
“Baba O’Reilly” from Live At Kilburn in 1977.
“Pictures Of Lily” from a 1966 television appearance (solely for Keith Moon’s ruffled shirt.)
“My Generation” from Woodstock in 1969.
The Who’s entire show from Swansea, Wales in 1976.