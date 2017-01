Shake Shack is celebrating the release of its mobile app by offering a free single ShackBurger to anyone who downloads it.

All you need to do is download the Shake App, create an account, and use the password “shackappy” at checkout. You’ll need to add the burger to your cart before checking out in order to use the offer.

The chain has three Chicagoland locations in River North, Chicago Athletic Association, and Old Orchard.

This offer is valid until February 28th.

