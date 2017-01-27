Diary of an Overnight DJ: Musical Forecast for 2017

Now that it’s almost February, I’ve finally put together my list of albums I’m looking forward to for 2017. Maybe next week I’ll decide on my New Year’s Resolution. (Just kidding, my New Year’s Resolution for the third year in a row is to learn how to wink, and it’s still not going well). Anyway, everything about 2017 looks bleak except for the music scene. I know that’s harsh but they don’t call me Meanie McJerkface for nothing. Alright, enough non-sense. Here are some albums we can all count on enjoying.

We’ll start with a few we have release dates for:

Strand of Oaks – Hard Love 2.17

“Rest Of It”



Dirty Projectors – Dirty Projectors 2.24

“Up In Hudson”



The Shins – Heartworms 3.10

“Name For You”



Spoon – Hot Thoughts 3.17

“Hot Thoughts”



Father John Misty – Pure Comedy 4.7

“Pure Comedy”



He also released a short film! Check it out here:



Grizzly Bear – TBA

In October the band tweeted that the new album was 90% done.

“gun-shy”



Arcade Fire – TBA

The new album seems to be written and recorded, we’re just waiting on a release date. We did get a new song from them last week, featuring Mavis Staples!

“I Give You Power”



Wolf Parade – These guys graced us with an EP last summer, and via social media it seems their new LP was being recorded this past Fall.

My Morning Jacket – When they released The Waterfall in 2015, My Morning Jacket hinted that they had enough songs for another whole album. We are waiting patiently.

Vampire Weekend – Founding member Rostam Batmanleej left the band around this time last year, and frontman Ezra Koenig told us not to fear! Another Vampire Weekend album is coming our way.

LCD Soundsystem – James Murphy hinted at a new album when the band reunited last year, so it’s only a matter of time now.

The National – They’ve reportedly been at work on their 7th studio album since 2015. If you need a fix in the mean time, check out Matt Berninger’s side project EL VY, and the album Return To The Moon.

St. Vincent – Annie Clark’s follow up to 2014’s self-titled release is due out this Spring, and we can expect it to be a result of the recent political turmoil.

Can’t wait that long for all of this new stuff? It’s hard, I know. Check out two albums coming out today:

Japandroids – Near To The Wild Heart of Life

“Near To The Wild Heart of Life”



Cloud Nothings – Life Without Sound

“Modern Act”



Follow me on Twitter and Facebook.