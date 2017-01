Ben and Jerry’s continues to impress with the announcement of their latest ice cream flavor.

Urban Bourbon!

The concoction is made up of caramel ice cream, almonds, fudge flakes, and bourbon caramel swirls.

Urban Bourbon is one of three new flavors announced by Ben and Jerry’s alongside Oat of This Swirled and Truffle Kerfuffle. All three flavors are set to hit stores this February.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram