You don’t know what you’re going to get when you peruse the trending videos on YouTube.

Most of the time it’s a mix of music videos, movie trailers, and late night TV bits.

This video though…. Is something else.

A skier had a GoPro camera attached to his helmet as he was skiing unmarked territory in Utah. All of a sudden, he goes over what appears to be a small bump, but instead is a 150 foot cliff!

Fortunately, he wasn’t harmed during the incident.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram