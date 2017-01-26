Rahm To Trump: No Thanks – News With Mary Dixon

A mass shooting during a memorial observance in the Grand Crossing neighborhood has injured six people … while Chicago leaders reject the prospect of President Trump sending National Guard troops into the city and his order to withdraw federal funds from sanctuary cities … Trump insists that Mexico will pay for his border wall, but US taxpayers will foot the bill now … The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists will update its symbolic Doomsday Clock this morning … Investors are waiting to see what happens this morning on Wall Street, after the Dow broke the 20-thousand mark … The actress Mary Tyler Moore – who presented the light and dark faces of American housewives and of working women – has died at the age of 80 … The Bulls lost to the Hawks … The Williams sisters will play each other for the Australian Open title … Scattered light snow or rain are covering the Chicago area. We’ll have temperatures in the mid-30s.