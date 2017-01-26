CONCERT WEBCAST: The Lemon Twigs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

New Pornographers, The Shins, LP – New Noise at Nine. Thursday January 26, 2017

January 26, 2017 10:00 PM By Ryan Arnold

Something to look forward to when the weather starts to warm up – concerts! Lots and lots of concerts.  Concerts at clubs, at festivals, at the usual and unusual spaces. Some XRT faves are hitting the road this spring and summer with new music to share so we made this week’s show a spotlight on some of ’em.

If you dig what you hear on New Noise at Nine and New Music Thursday, remember to buy some music from the artists and from local, independent, and family-owned music stores around town.  Let me know what gems you come across – I love getting turned on to the tunes that are turning you on!

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

The New Pornographers – “High Ticket Attraction”   – XRT Shows on Wednesday 4/19 and Friday 4/21.

Split Single – “Untry Love” – XRT Show at Schubas on Saturday 4/22.

Son Volt – “Back Against The Wall” – XRT Show at Thalia Hall on Saturday 4/1.

The Shins – “Name for You”

Mondo Cozmo – “Shine”

Flaming Lips – “We A Family”  – XRT Show at Riviera Theatre on Monday 4/17.

Hurray For The Riff Raff – “Hungry Ghost” – XRT Show at Thalia Hall on Friday 4/28.

Rag N Bone – “Human”

The Growlers – “I’ll Be Around”  – Metro on Friday 3/10.

Spoon – “Hot Thoughts”

The Japanese House – “Face Like Thunder”

Moby & The Void – “Are You Lost?”

LP – “Lost on You”

