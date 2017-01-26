Apple Sued For Using Jamie xx Song In Ad

Jamie xx’s song “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” features a sample from The Persuasions’ 1971 recording, “Good Times.” Universal had cleared the use of the sample with Persuasions member Jimmy Hayes, but a recent Apple advertisement has once again muddied the waters with the sample.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jerome Lawson, the lead singer of The Persuasions, is suing Apple over the iPhone ad.

Lawson’s main argument in the suit is that Apple and its ad firm, Media Arts Lab, violated his right of publicity under California law.

As the complaint reads (via The Hollywood Reporter),

“Lawson’s voice is prominent and recognizable in the Apple commercial. Lawson is informed and believes and on the basis alleged that Plaintiff’s voice was recognized by fans of his who saw the commercial and those fans were deceived into falsely believing that Lawson endorsed Apple and the IPhone and/or that Lawson consented to the use of his voice to advertise Apple’s products.”

Check out the ad above and head on over to The Hollywood Reporter for more information.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram