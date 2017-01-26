CONCERT WEBCAST: The Lemon Twigs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

Apple Sued For Using Jamie xx Song In Ad

January 26, 2017 5:10 PM
Filed Under: Apple, Jamie xx

Jamie xx’s song “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” features a sample from The Persuasions’ 1971 recording, “Good Times.” Universal had cleared the use of the sample with Persuasions member Jimmy Hayes, but a recent Apple advertisement has once again muddied the waters with the sample.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jerome Lawson, the lead singer of The Persuasions, is suing Apple over the iPhone ad.

Lawson’s main argument in the suit is that Apple and its ad firm, Media Arts Lab, violated his right of publicity under California law.

As the complaint reads (via The Hollywood Reporter),

“Lawson’s voice is prominent and recognizable in the Apple commercial. Lawson is informed and believes and on the basis alleged that Plaintiff’s voice was recognized by fans of his who saw the commercial and those fans were deceived into falsely believing that Lawson endorsed Apple and the IPhone and/or that Lawson consented to the use of his voice to advertise Apple’s products.”

Check out the ad above and head on over to The Hollywood Reporter for more information.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live