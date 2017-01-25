Trump Warns Chicago – News With Mary Dixon

LOS LOBOS AT TIVOLI THEATRE: February 15th & 16th Tickets On Sale Today Get Tickets Now

January 25, 2017 8:28 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: border wall, Chicago gun violence, Governor Bruce Rauner, Illinois budget, oil pipelines, President Donald Trump, voter fraud

President Trump claims if the city can’t fix the ‘horrible carnage’ of gun violence, he’ll send in the feds. Mayor Emanuel says they’ve talked about using federal money to hire more police and mentor young people … Trump today is expected to sign the executive order to begin building his border wall with Mexico at US taxpayer expense, and is reviewing a proposal to slash the number of immigrants entering the US from Muslim majority countries. Yesterday, he fast-tracked the construction of the Keystone and Dakota oil pipelines … UPDATE: This morning, the president of the United States is saying there will be an investigation into his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and depending on the results they will ‘strengthen up’ voting procedures. Also, he plans to name his Supreme Court nominee next Thursday. Governor Rauner is set to deliver his third State of the State address, while lawmakers try to salvage a budget agreement … The Bulls won in Orlando … the Blackhawks lost at home … Light rain and mid-40s today … light snow is coming late tonight.

