Always thinking that you’re smarter than your neighbors? Now you can use data to back up your argument!

WalletHub released the results of a study they undertook determining the most & least educated states in America.

Illinois came in above average as the 16th most educated state. Massachusetts took home the top spot on the list while West Virginia was ranked 50th.

Take a look at the map below and click on a state to view its ranking.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram