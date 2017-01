Phox is going to be taking some time off. Don’t worry, they’ll be saying goodbye to Chicago before they go.

On January 31st, Phox will perform at Lincoln Hall as part of their Goodbye (For Now) Tour.

A limited amount of tickets still remain (click here to grab ’em).

Take a look at the message the band posted about their hiatus below.

