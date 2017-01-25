LOS LOBOS AT TIVOLI THEATRE: February 15th & 16th Tickets On Sale Today Get Tickets Now

Everything Leaving Netflix In February

January 25, 2017 11:33 AM
Filed Under: Netflix

While there’s plenty of excellent new titles coming to Netflix this February, the list of movies and shows leaving Netflix in February also contains some solid content.

Take a look below to see what’s leaving Netflix in February.

Feb. 1

“A.C.O.D.”
”An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky”
”An Inconvenient Truth”
”Ashby”
”Black Hawk Down”
”Bratz: Babyz: The Movie”
”Bratz: Super Babyz”
”Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure Clerks”
”Elizabeth”
”Extract”
”Failure to Launch”
”Frida”
”Girls Just Want to Have Fun”
”Jackass 2.5”
”Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School Last Holiday”
”Mission Impossible: III”
”Sahara”
”Save the Last Dance”
”Serving Sara”
”Star Trek: Nemesis”
”The Kite Runner”
“The Machinist”
”The Original Latin Kings of Comedy”
“There Will Be Blood”
”Trainspotting”
”What’s Eating Gilbert Grape”

Feb. 7

“Justin Bieber’s Believe”

Feb. 12

“Grounded for Life” (Seasons 1 to 5)

Feb. 13

“Scary Movie 5”
“The Nut Job”

Feb. 15

“Brothers in War”
”Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry”
”Closure”
“Exile Nation: The Plastic People”
“Jack Frost”
“I Am Not a Hipster”
“Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch”
“Prince of Broadway”
“Stephanie in the Water”
“The Man on Her Mind”
“Unlikely Animal Friends” (Season 2)

Feb. 16

“Santa Claws”
“Somewhere”

Feb. 17

“Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year”

Feb. 19

“Problem Child: Leslie Jones”

Feb. 28

“Clueless”

