Billy Bragg Changes Dylan Lyrics And Looks Back

January 25, 2017 5:52 PM By Marty Lennartz
Filed Under: Billy Bragg, Old Town School, Wilco

The first time I saw Billy Bragg was before an Echo And The Bunnymen Show in the mid 80’s. As the opening act, he walked onstage alone carrying a guitar case. “Who is this guy?” Solo troubadours were not the flavor of the time. He laid the case down, pulled out his guitar and proceeded to grab the audience by the collar with his energy, humor and songs. I remember thinking his performance was courageous.

With 12 albums, including the two Mermaid Ave collaborations with Wilco, Billy has always brought a punk attitude,  social commentary and an unapologetic romantic streak to his songs.

Last week, just hours after the inauguration, Billy was moved to re-write some of the lyrics to Dylan’s classic 60’s protest song and makes it “The Times They Are A Changing. Back”. He recorded the song in his hotel room.

Billy will perform at The Old Town School February 21.

