Why Your Salmon Dinner Costs More – News With Mary Dixon

The price of salmon is going up because of rising infestations of sea lice. Scientists say warmer water caused by climate change may be making it worse … President Trump is saying it again – that illegal immigrants robbed him of a popular vote victory, and again without any evidence to support it. This morning, he’s to meet with auto executives … Senators have confirmed Trump’s CIA Director, Mike Pompeo … The British Supreme Court has ruled that Parliament needs to vote on withdrawing from the European Union … A Chicago man is due to be sentenced for hacking into celebrities’ e-mails and stealing their information including nude photos … Chicago police are investigating 15 shootings overnight … and report that shootings are up so far in 2017 … The Bulls are in Orlando tonight, while the Blackhawks host the Lightning … It’ll be cloudy today with a high around 40.