LOS LOBOS AT TIVOLI THEATRE: February 15th & 16th Tickets On Sale Today Get Tickets Now

Why Your Salmon Dinner Costs More – News With Mary Dixon

January 24, 2017 8:21 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: Chicago police, Chicago shootings, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, lies, popular vote, Salmon lice

The price of salmon is going up because of rising infestations of sea lice. Scientists say warmer water caused by climate change may be making it worse … President Trump is saying it again – that illegal immigrants robbed him of a popular vote victory, and again without any evidence to support it. This morning, he’s to meet with auto executives … Senators have confirmed Trump’s CIA Director, Mike Pompeo … The British Supreme Court has ruled that Parliament needs to vote on withdrawing from the European Union … A Chicago man is due to be sentenced for hacking into celebrities’ e-mails and stealing their information including nude photos … Chicago police are investigating 15 shootings overnight … and report that shootings are up so far in 2017 … The Bulls are in Orlando tonight, while the Blackhawks host the Lightning … It’ll be cloudy today with a high around 40.

More from Mary Dixon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live