LOS LOBOS AT TIVOLI THEATRE: February 15th & 16th Tickets On Sale Today Get Tickets Now

When They Go Low, Where Do You Wanna Go?

January 24, 2017 2:43 PM By Lin Brehmer
Filed Under: Chicago Women's March, Madonna

When Madonna said, “Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” she transformed a story about hundreds of thousands women and men protesting peacefully around the world into a story about a celebrity threatening terrorism. Yes. She followed that line with a chant about choosing love, but she served up an insupportable soundbite on a gold-plated platter.

I realize the hallmark of great American comedy has been the outrageous. The National Lampoon magazine cover with a gun pointed at a dog with the headline, “Buy This Magazine or We’ll Shoot This Dog.” But I can’t subscribe to jokes at the expense of Presidential kids. I didn’t like it with Chelsea Clinton or the Obama daughters and I can’t stomach it with President Trump’s 10 year old son. The SNL writer who tweeted about Barron has apologized, but some damage is impossible to undo.
All I’m saying is, if you want to take off the kid gloves, leave the kids alone.

photo by Cindy Barinholtz

photo by Cindy Barinholtz

Finally, I attended the Chicago Women’s March last Saturday on a day when the sun shined on a quarter of a million women and men who managed to gather downtown to show their solidarity for women’s rights. The mood was positive. Peaceful.

photo by Carol O' Schultzie

photo by Carol O’ Schultzie

And when the crowd swelled to over 5 times expectations, no one was really too concerned that it was impossible for most people to actually ‘march.’ There were kids with signs and their moms and grandmothers. There were chants and conversation.

photo by Julia Adams

photo by Julia Adams

photo by jenny bieneman

photo by jenny bieneman

People were chanting, “What does democracy look like? This is what democracy looks like.” It was too crowded to move forward or backward and that irony was not lost on me.

photo by Tony Lossano

photo by Tony Lossano

Now my participation elicited a handful of opposition commentary on a facebook page. I am, apparently, a “libtard,” a casual sobriquet that weakens the seriousness of the name-caller. This is who I am. I volunteered as a 15 year old Moratorium marshal in 1970 for an anti-war protest in New York’s Bryant Park. My rock and roll heroes have been the people with strong opinions. Dylan, Marvin Gaye, The Jefferson Airplane, Springsteen, The Clash, Patti Smith, Steve Earle, James McMurtry. My lefty tendencies run deep, right down to my pitching arm. I worry about the environment and civil rights. I do not share Piers Morgan’s belief that white men have gotten a raw deal. My mother marched in the very first ‘Women’s Equality Day’ on August 26th, 1971 with my dad. When it came to women’s rights, she was fierce. Wish she could have been there.

My mom on my dad's Harley

My mom on my dad’s Harley

.

More from Lin Brehmer
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live