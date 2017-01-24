LOS LOBOS AT TIVOLI THEATRE: February 15th & 16th Tickets On Sale Today Get Tickets Now

2017 Oscar Nominees Revealed – See The Full List

January 24, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Academy Awards, Oscars

La La Land, Manchester By The Sea, and Moonlight have all racked up numerous Academy Award nominations as the full list of nominees was revealed today.

The 2017 Academy Awards air Sunday, February 27 at 6 PM central on ABC.

Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”
Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”
Dev Patel, “Lion”
Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Cinematography:

“Arrival”
“La La Land”
“Lion”
“Moonlight”
“Silence”

Best Documentary Feature:

“Fire at Sea”
“I Am Not Your Negro”
“Life Animated”
“O.J.: Made in America”
“13th”

Best Documentary Short Subject:

“Extremis”
“4.1 miles”
“Joe’s Violin”
“Watani: My Homeland”
“The White Helmets”

Foreign Language Film

“Land of Mine”
“A Man Called Ove”
“The Salesman”
“Tanna”
“Toni Erdmann”

Live Action Short Film:

“Ennemis Interieurs”
“La femme et Le TGV”
“Silent Nights”
“Sing”
“Timecode”

Lead Actor:

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”
Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”
Viggo Mortensen “Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Sound Editing:

“Arrival”
“Deepwater Horizon”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“La La Land”
“Sully”

Sound Mixing

“Arrival”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“La La Land”
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

Production Design

“Arrival”
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to find Them”
“Hail, Caesar!”
“La La Land”
“Passengers”

Visual Effects

“Deepwater Horizon”
“Doctor Strange”
“The Jungle Book”
“Kubo and the Two Strings”
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Costume Design

“Allied
“Fantastic Beasts”
“Florence Fospter Jenkins”
“Jackie”
“La La Land”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“A Man Called Ove”
“Star Trek Beyond”
“Suicide Squad”
Original Score
”Jackie”
“La La Land”
“Lion”
“Moonlight”
“Passengers”

Original Song

“Audition” from “La La Land”
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” from “Trolls”
“City of Stars” from “La La Land”
“The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story”
“Hw Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”

Original Screenplay

“Hell or High Water”
“La La Land”
“The Lobster”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“20th Century Women”

Adapted Screenplay

“Arrival”
“Fences”
“Hidden Figures”
“Lion”
“Moonlight”

Animted Feature

“Kubo and the Two Strings”
“Moana”
“My Life as a Zucchini”
“The Red Turtle”
“Zootopia”

Animated Short

“Blind Vaysha”
“Borrowed Time”
“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”
“Pearl”
“Piper”

Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, “Fences”
Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman, “Lion”
Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Film Editing

“Arrival”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“Hell or High Water”
“La La Land”
“Moonlight”

Lead Actress

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”
Ruth Negga, “Loving”
Natalie Portman, “Jackie”
Emma Stone, “La La Land”
Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Directing

“Arrival,” Denis Villeneuve
“Hacksaw Ridge,” Mel Gibson
“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle
“Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan
“Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins

Best Picture

“Arrival”
“Fences”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“Hell or High Water”
“Hidden Figures”
“La La Land”
“Lion”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Moonlight”

