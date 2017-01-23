LOS LOBOS AT TIVOLI THEATRE: February 15th & 16th Tickets On Sale Today Get Tickets Now

Trump Gets Busy – News With Mary Dixon

January 23, 2017 8:43 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: Blackhawks, Emoluments Clause, Falcons, Patriots, President Donald Trump, United Airlines, Women's March

After a weekend of inaugural balls and massive women’s demonstrations, President Trump plans to meet with congressional leaders today, will reportedly withdraw from the Trans Pacific Partnership, and according to adviser Kellyanne Conway will not release his tax returns. A watchdog group is filing suit alleging that Trump is violating the emoluments clause of the US Constitution because of his businesses taking payments from foreign governments … Organizers estimate a quarter-million people showed up for Chicago’s Women’s March – though it turned into a rally because of the size. … Severe storms have killed at least 19 people in Georgia and Mississippi … United Airlines flights are back in the air after a computer problem caused a ground stop for nearly three hours … The Blackhawks won their third game in a row … the Patriots will play the Falcons in Super Bowl 51 — sorry, Pack. … A bit of fog and drizzle this morning, with high temperatures today in the low-40s.

