THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Grandaddy – ‘Evermore’

January 23, 2017 11:33 PM By Jason Thomas
Filed Under: bigbeat, Evermore, Grandaddy, thebigbeat

It’s been almost 11 years since the release of the last Grandaddy album, and our first taste of the forthcoming record was in the form of the super-Grandaddyish “Way We Won’t.” Well, Jason Lytle and the gang have shared another track, and what do you know? It’s a total jam just like “WWW.” If you’re looking to see the band live here in Chicago, there’s nothing on the horizon in our neck of the woods, just a few shows here in the States in San Francisco and New York, and a whole bunch of European shows after that.

10pm

Grandaddy – “Evermore” (30th Century/Columbia)

Jens Lekman – “What’s That Perfume That You Wear?” (Secretly Canadian)

Ty Segall – “Break a Guitar” (Drag City)

(break)

Arcade Fire – “I Give You Power (feat. Mavis Staples)” (Capitol)

Craig Finn – “Preludes” (Partisan)

Dams of the West – “Tell the Truth” (30th Century/Columbia)

Sleaford Mods – “B.H.S.” (Rough Trade)

Temples – “Strange or Be Forgotten” (Fat Possum)

Shy Girls – “Trivial Motion” (Hit City U.S.A.)

Priests – “JJ” (Sister Polygon)

(break)

Hippo Campus – “way it goes” (Grand Jury)

Jessica Hoop – “The Lost Sky” (Sub Pop)

The Chain Gang of 1974 – “Slow” (Caroline)

11pm

Goldfrapp – “Anymore” (Mute)

Elbow – “All Disco” (Concord)

Sleater-Kinney – “Surface Envy (Live)” (Sub Pop)

(break)

Middle Kids – “Edge of Town” (Domino)

Dude York – “Black Jack” (Hardly Art)

The xx – “Say Something Loving” (Young Turks)

Sinkane – “Telephone” (City Slang)

Julien Baker – “Funeral Pyre” (Matador)

Japandroids – “No Known Drink or Drug” (ANTI-)

(break)

Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – “In a Black Out” (Glassnote)

Dirty Projectors – “Little Bubble” (Domino)

Jay Som – “Turn Into” (Polyvinyl)

Sampha – “No One Knows Me (Like the Piano)” (Young Turks)

