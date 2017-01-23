THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Grandaddy – ‘Evermore’

It’s been almost 11 years since the release of the last Grandaddy album, and our first taste of the forthcoming record was in the form of the super-Grandaddyish “Way We Won’t.” Well, Jason Lytle and the gang have shared another track, and what do you know? It’s a total jam just like “WWW.” If you’re looking to see the band live here in Chicago, there’s nothing on the horizon in our neck of the woods, just a few shows here in the States in San Francisco and New York, and a whole bunch of European shows after that.
10pm
Grandaddy – “Evermore” (30th Century/Columbia)
Jens Lekman – “What’s That Perfume That You Wear?” (Secretly Canadian)
Ty Segall – “Break a Guitar” (Drag City)
(break)
Arcade Fire – “I Give You Power (feat. Mavis Staples)” (Capitol)
Craig Finn – “Preludes” (Partisan)
Dams of the West – “Tell the Truth” (30th Century/Columbia)
Sleaford Mods – “B.H.S.” (Rough Trade)
Temples – “Strange or Be Forgotten” (Fat Possum)
Shy Girls – “Trivial Motion” (Hit City U.S.A.)
Priests – “JJ” (Sister Polygon)
(break)
Hippo Campus – “way it goes” (Grand Jury)
Jessica Hoop – “The Lost Sky” (Sub Pop)
The Chain Gang of 1974 – “Slow” (Caroline)
11pm
Goldfrapp – “Anymore” (Mute)
Elbow – “All Disco” (Concord)
Sleater-Kinney – “Surface Envy (Live)” (Sub Pop)
(break)
Middle Kids – “Edge of Town” (Domino)
Dude York – “Black Jack” (Hardly Art)
The xx – “Say Something Loving” (Young Turks)
Sinkane – “Telephone” (City Slang)
Julien Baker – “Funeral Pyre” (Matador)
Japandroids – “No Known Drink or Drug” (ANTI-)
(break)
Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – “In a Black Out” (Glassnote)
Dirty Projectors – “Little Bubble” (Domino)
Jay Som – “Turn Into” (Polyvinyl)
Sampha – “No One Knows Me (Like the Piano)” (Young Turks)