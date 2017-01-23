LOS LOBOS AT TIVOLI THEATRE: February 15th & 16th Tickets On Sale Today Get Tickets Now

Remembering Maggie Roche of The Roches

January 23, 2017 5:55 PM By Marty Lennartz
Filed Under: Maggie Roche, Robert Fripp, The Roches

It was very sad to see the announcement on Sunday of the death of Maggie Roche after a battle with cancer. Maggie was the primary songwriter and eldest of the Roches, the incredible harmonizing sisters, who’s debut in 1979 is still among my favorite all- time records.

Maggie along with sister Terre quit school to perform as a duo in the early 70’s. Their big break came when Paul Simon invited them to sing back up on his album “There Goes Rhymin’ Simon”.

Later, youngest sibling Suzzy joined her sisters giving the Roches their unique three part harmonies that would attract King Crimson’s Robert Fripp, a man open to unique sounds.

Fripp produced the debut, brought his ‘Fripperies” and played guitar throughout making it almost experimental folk, but the sister’s quirky and humorous songs kept it all grounded.

The Roches would go on to release 11 albums as well as numerous solo projects, never really garnering commercial success, but I’ll never forget how thrillingly  moved I was by the sound of that debut.

