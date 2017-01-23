Kings Of Leon Postpone United Center Show Due To Illness

Kings Of Leon’s concert at the United Center tonight has been postponed until March 8.
The bad wrote in a Facebook announcement,
“Nathan Followill has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is being advised by doctors to take three days of rest. Therefore tonight’s show in Detroit will be postponed until March 9. Additionally, the Monday January 23rd show in Chicago will be postponed until March 8. Tickets will be honored on the new date, or refunded at point of purchase. The band apologizes to the fans and is looking forward to these dates in March.”