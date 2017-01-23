Jazz Transfusion Playlist January 22,2017

song-artist
Above & Below-Brecker Brothers
It’s About That Time-Bob Belden
The Place Is Now-Organic Trio
Fire-Terri Lyne Carrington
Astrotermination-Tyler Reese
Frog Dance-Dwiki Dharmawan
Down From The Clouds-Band Of Other Brothers
A Change Is Gonna Come-Jared Gold
Staring Into The Sun-Will Bonness
Panama-Gary Burton
Taylor Street-Carol Robbins
Chameleon-Maynard Ferguson
Ubermensch-Gustavo Cortinas
St. Thomas-Sonny Rollins
Exploded View-Moutin Factory Quintet
Eastern Standard Time-Victor Provost
