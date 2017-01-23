Chicago Blues Festival Announces Headliners, Move To Millennium Park

The Chicago Blues Festival will return for its 34th year this June 9-11. 2017 will marks a change for the festival as it takes up a new home in Millennium Park.

Mark Kelly, Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events said in a statement,

“We are excited to move the Chicago Blues Festival to Millennium Park where fans will be able to enjoy the finest blues performances in a setting that will only heighten the event’s reputation as the world’s preeminent free blues festival.”

While more artists will be announced in the coming weeks, here are the headliners for the Jay Pritzker Pavilion stage as exclusively announced on Blues Breakers by Tom Marker.

Friday, June 9

Branch and the Sons of Blues

Che “Rhymefest” Smith

Saturday, June 10

2017 Grammy Nominee William Bell

Sunday, June 11

Gary Clark Jr.

Rhiannon Giddens

Ronnie Baker Brooks

The Chicago Blues Festival is FREE and open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. The Jay Pritzker Pavilion will feature headliners from 5 to 9:30 p.m. nightly.

