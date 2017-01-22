LOS LOBOS AT TIVOLI THEATRE: February 15th & 16th Tickets On Sale Today Get Tickets Now

Saturday Morning Flashback: 1968 [Playlist]

January 22, 2017 9:57 AM By Wendy Rice

When you consider 1968, many adjectives come to mind: influential, radical, potent, momentous, incomparable. It’s been called “the year that shaped a generation.” The music was certainly a key component. Often loud, soulful, reflective, outspoken, and inspirational, the songs we played this morning provided an unforgettable soundtrack to one very intense year.

This Week’s Playlist: 1968

    Song – Artist

  • 8 am
  • Waterloo Sunset – The Kinks
  • Baby Come Back – The Equals
  • Back in the USSR – The Beatles
  • Itchykoo Park – Small Faces
  • Legend of a Mind – The Moody Blues
  • (Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay – Otis Redding
  • All Along the Watchtower – Jimi Hendrix
  • Monterey – The Animals
  • See Saw – Aretha Franklin
  • Shine on Brightly – Procol Harum
  • Feelin’ Alright – Traffic
  • Do It Again – The Beach Boys
  • 9 am
  • Dance to the Music – Sly and the Family Stone
  • Going Up the Country – Canned Heat
  • Sweet Blindness – Laura Nyro
  • Space Oddity – David Bowie
  • Green Tambourine – The Lemon Pipers
  • Born Under a Bad Sign – Albert King
  • In My Own Dream – The Butterfield Blues Band
  • I Got a Line On You – Spirit
  • On the Way Home – Buffalo Springfield
  • Chest Fever – The Band
  • I Ain’t Superstitious – Jeff Beck
  • 10 am
  • Street Fighting Man – The Rolling Stones
  • Cloud Nine – The Temptations
  • Magic Bus – The Who
  • I Put a Spell On You – Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Groovin’ is Easy – The Electric Flag
  • I Thank You – Sam and Dave
  • Cry Like a Baby – The Boxtops
  • Fire – Arthur Brown
  • Living in the USA – The Steve Miller Band
  • Goin’ Back – The Byrds
  • I Heard it Through the Grapevine – Marvin Gaye
  • Remember a Day – Pink Floyd
  • 11 am
  • Savoy Truffle – The Beatles
  • Five to One – The Doors
  • David Watts – The Kinks
  • White Room – Cream
  • I Got the Feelin’ – James Brown
  • Hush – Deep Purple
  • Love Story – Randy Newman
  • Journey to the Center of Your Mind – The Amboy Dukes
  • Bend Me, Shape Me – The American Breed
  • Tighten Up – Archie Bell & the Drells
  • Crown of Creation – Jefferson Airplane
  • Magic Carpet Ride – Steppenwolf

