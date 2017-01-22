Saturday Morning Flashback: 1968 [Playlist]

When you consider 1968, many adjectives come to mind: influential, radical, potent, momentous, incomparable. It’s been called “the year that shaped a generation.” The music was certainly a key component. Often loud, soulful, reflective, outspoken, and inspirational, the songs we played this morning provided an unforgettable soundtrack to one very intense year.
This Week’s Playlist: 1968
Song – Artist
- 8 am
- Waterloo Sunset – The Kinks
- Baby Come Back – The Equals
- Back in the USSR – The Beatles
- Itchykoo Park – Small Faces
- Legend of a Mind – The Moody Blues
- (Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay – Otis Redding
- All Along the Watchtower – Jimi Hendrix
- Monterey – The Animals
- See Saw – Aretha Franklin
- Shine on Brightly – Procol Harum
- Feelin’ Alright – Traffic
- Do It Again – The Beach Boys
- 9 am
- Dance to the Music – Sly and the Family Stone
- Going Up the Country – Canned Heat
- Sweet Blindness – Laura Nyro
- Space Oddity – David Bowie
- Green Tambourine – The Lemon Pipers
- Born Under a Bad Sign – Albert King
- In My Own Dream – The Butterfield Blues Band
- I Got a Line On You – Spirit
- On the Way Home – Buffalo Springfield
- Chest Fever – The Band
- I Ain’t Superstitious – Jeff Beck
- 10 am
- Street Fighting Man – The Rolling Stones
- Cloud Nine – The Temptations
- Magic Bus – The Who
- I Put a Spell On You – Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Groovin’ is Easy – The Electric Flag
- I Thank You – Sam and Dave
- Cry Like a Baby – The Boxtops
- Fire – Arthur Brown
- Living in the USA – The Steve Miller Band
- Goin’ Back – The Byrds
- I Heard it Through the Grapevine – Marvin Gaye
- Remember a Day – Pink Floyd
- 11 am
- Savoy Truffle – The Beatles
- Five to One – The Doors
- David Watts – The Kinks
- White Room – Cream
- I Got the Feelin’ – James Brown
- Hush – Deep Purple
- Love Story – Randy Newman
- Journey to the Center of Your Mind – The Amboy Dukes
- Bend Me, Shape Me – The American Breed
- Tighten Up – Archie Bell & the Drells
- Crown of Creation – Jefferson Airplane
- Magic Carpet Ride – Steppenwolf
