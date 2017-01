Breakfast With The Beatles – January 22, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – A Day In The Life

The Fireman (Paul) – Sing The Changes

George – I Don’t Care Anymore

Zda – Day Tripper

The Beatles – Act Naturally

The Beatles – You Can’t Do That (Australia)

The Beatles – I’m Down

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Youngblood (Bbc)

Paul – Let Me Roll It

John – Isolation

The Beatles – Penny Lane

(King Lear Fragment)

The Beatles – I Am The Walrus (Take 17 – Backing Track)

The Beatles – It Won’t Be Long

9 AM

The Beatles – For You Blue

David Pulkingham – Lovely Rita

Ringo – Private Property (Long Version)

The Beatles – I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Cry Baby Cry (Demo)

Regina Spektor – Real Love

The Beatles – I’ll Follow The Sun

Paul – Jenny Wren

George – If Not For You

The Beatles – Doctor Robert

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JANUARY 22, 2017

McLENNON – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 9:30 PM – H.B. JONES, 551 S. YORK RD, ELMHURST

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 8 PM – BIG SHOTS, 391 U.S. HIGHWAY 6, VALPARAISO, IND – 21+

NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 1:30 TILL 5:30 PM – BLUE CHIP CASINO AT ROCKS LOUNGE, 777 BLUE CHIP DR, MICHIGAN CITY, IND (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLES SONGS)

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – HACKNEY’S, 123RD & LaGRANGE RD, PALOS PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – TALK ABOUT THE MUSIC OF “HELP!”, WITH A VIEWING OF THE FILM – SATURDAN, FEBRUARY 4TH , NOON – COLLEGE OF DuPAGE – FREE / SATURDAY, NOON, FEBRUARY 11TH – DEERFIELD LIBRARY, 920 WAUKEGAN RD, DEERFIELD WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM

GARY WEMSTRUP – COURSES ON THE BEATLES – TRITON COLLEGE, FEBRUARY 9 THRU MARCH 16 – COLLEGE OF DuPAGE, MARCH 14 THRU APRIL 4 – GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

DEPAUL HUMANITIES CENTER WILL HOLD A SGT. PEPPER CONTEST FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION JUNE 1, 2017 – BANDS OR SINGERS SHOULD EMAIL VIDEO OF YOU DOING A SONG FROM SGT. PEPPER – SUBMIT BY EMAIL ATTACHMENTS, DROP BOX OR LINKS TO ONLINE VIDEOS – SEND TO PSTEEVES@DEPAUL.EDU BY MARCFH 31, 2017

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

