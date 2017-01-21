Deep Digs at Dawn Playlist [Saturday, January 21st, 2017]

Listen up early birds, there’s a new early morning show on XRT! Saturday mornings from 6:30 – 8 tune in for some deeper cuts from the XRT artists you love. Join Emma Mac as she plays from XRT’s incredible library, including unique covers, “Live from the Archives” recordings, and songs that just don’t get enough love, both old and new.

Bridge Over Troubled Water – Aretha Franklin

Give It Up – Angel Olsen

Can’t Take You With Me – Bahamas

(break)

People Puttin’ People Down – John Prine

A Lover Like You – The Avett Brothers

It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue – Bob Dylan

7 am

We Take Care Of Our Own – Bruce Springsteen

Let’s Disappear – The Boxer Rebellion

Nothing Is Wrong – Gomez (ONXRT Vol. 9)

(break)

We The Common – Thao & The Get Down Stay Down

Rag Mama Rag – The Band

See How We Are – X

Love & Hate – Michael Kiwanuka

Hey Ya – Surfer Blood

(Nothing But) Flowers – David Byrne (ONXTY Vol. 12)

(break)

Name For You – The Shins

We Exist – Arcade Fire

Elenore – The Turtles

