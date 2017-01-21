Deep Digs at Dawn Playlist [Saturday, January 21st, 2017]

Listen up early birds, there’s a new early morning show on XRT! Saturday mornings from 6:30 – 8 tune in for some deeper cuts from the XRT artists you love. Join Emma Mac as she plays from XRT’s incredible library, including unique covers, “Live from the Archives” recordings, and songs that just don’t get enough love, both old and new.
Bridge Over Troubled Water – Aretha Franklin
Give It Up – Angel Olsen
Can’t Take You With Me – Bahamas
(break)
People Puttin’ People Down – John Prine
A Lover Like You – The Avett Brothers
It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue – Bob Dylan
7 am
We Take Care Of Our Own – Bruce Springsteen
Let’s Disappear – The Boxer Rebellion
Nothing Is Wrong – Gomez (ONXRT Vol. 9)
(break)
We The Common – Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
Rag Mama Rag – The Band
See How We Are – X
Love & Hate – Michael Kiwanuka
Hey Ya – Surfer Blood
(Nothing But) Flowers – David Byrne (ONXTY Vol. 12)
(break)
Name For You – The Shins
We Exist – Arcade Fire
Elenore – The Turtles