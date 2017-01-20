My 5 Lives: “People Have The Power”

Activist, poet, songwriter, the High Priestess of Rock – Patti Smith has words for all occasions. To some, today calls for only four: People Have The Power. Here are 5 live versions of Patti Smith’s all-to-poignant “People Have The Power.”

It’s cool to be freaked out; it’s cool to disagree. It’s cool to be a little gentler with each other because “What’s so funny ‘bout peace, love, and understanding?” isn’t a rhetorical question.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

When Patti Smith, with help from Sheryl Crow, Phillip Glass, Joan Osborne, and Michael Stipe, sang to the Dalai Lama in Atlanta…

…and when U2 invited The Eagles Of Death Metal onstage in Paris…

…or, performing as Atoms For Peace, Radiohead’s Thom York and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea tuned up while Patti Smith said a few words in Paris…

…and that time Eddie Vedder and Chris Martin did a stripped-down version at Global Citizen Festival 2016 in New York City…

…and, finally, Patti Smith performing with an orchestra in Rome.