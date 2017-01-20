Inauguration Day – News With Mary Dixon

Tens of thousands of supporters and protesters are gathering in Washington, DC for the inauguration of Donald Trump as our 45th president. He will be sworn in at about 11 a.m. Chicago time … with the Obamas leaving Washington for a vacation soon after Trump’s inaugural address … American law enforcement and intelligence agencies are looking at intercepted communications and financial transactions as they probe links between Russian officials and Trump’s associates, including his former campaign chair … according to the New York Times … In Chicago, demonstrators plan to be in Daley Plaza this afternoon and at the Trump Hotel this evening. Tomorrow, tens of thousands are expected for the Women’s March at Jackson and Columbus. The CTA and Metra are adding longer trains for the day … An off duty Chicago police officer charged with murder has been released with an electronic monitor – no bail. A Bolingbrook officer has died in a one-vehicle crash … The Mexican drug lord El Chapo has been extradited to the US … Rescue crews have found some survivors in that central Italian hotel buried by an avalanche … The Bulls’ Jimmy Butler will be a starter in the All Star game. The Bulls play in Atlanta and the Blackhawks are in Boston tonight … Patchy fog, light rain and drizzle today and tomorrow. High temperatures today in the low-40s.