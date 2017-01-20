LOS LOBOS AT TIVOLI THEATRE: February 15th & 16th Tickets On Sale Today Get Tickets Now

Inauguration Day – News With Mary Dixon

January 20, 2017 8:47 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: Blackhawks, Bulls, Chicago police, El Chapo, Inauguration, Pres-elect Donald Trump, President Barack & Michelle Obama, Russia, Women's March

Tens of thousands of supporters and protesters are gathering in Washington, DC for the inauguration of Donald Trump as our 45th president. He will be sworn in at about 11 a.m. Chicago time … with the Obamas leaving Washington for a vacation soon after Trump’s inaugural address … American law enforcement and intelligence agencies are looking at intercepted communications and financial transactions as they probe links between Russian officials and Trump’s associates, including his former campaign chair … according to the New York Times … In Chicago, demonstrators plan to be in Daley Plaza this afternoon and at the Trump Hotel this evening. Tomorrow, tens of thousands are expected for the Women’s March at Jackson and Columbus. The CTA and Metra are adding longer trains for the day … An off duty Chicago police officer charged with murder has been released with an electronic monitor – no bail. A Bolingbrook officer has died in a one-vehicle crash … The Mexican drug lord El Chapo has been extradited to the US … Rescue crews have found some survivors in that central Italian hotel buried by an avalanche … The Bulls’ Jimmy Butler will be a starter in the All Star game. The Bulls play in Atlanta and the Blackhawks are in Boston tonight … Patchy fog, light rain and drizzle today and tomorrow. High temperatures today in the low-40s.

More from Mary Dixon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live