Because America: Today’s Playlist

In 25 years on the morning show, I have never received more commentary on a selection of songs as I have today. We played some clips of inaugural addresses of the past. We dug into our archives for movie clips about politicians. Mostly we played some of that rock music everyone is talking about. Many of these songs were requests. Some were cuts for special features. The Saturday Morning Flashback Preview at 7:30am took us back to 1968 where we found,

Dion-Abraham, Martin and John. That would be Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr, and John F. Kennedy. Poignant. Beautiful.



The Beatles-Revolution. Also from 1968, this version came from the White Album and in the midst of a radicalized youth movement, John Lennon cautioned against violence. “and if you carry around pictures of Chairman Mao, you ain’t gonna make it with anyone anyhow.”

Steve Earle-The Revolution Starts Now. This song followed a Lin’s Bin about the efficacy of peaceful protest. Steve will be at City Winery next Tuesday and Wednesday. Yes. I will see one of those shows.

I played a couple songs to remind us that democracy begins with you and me.

Patti Smith-People Have the Power. She does anthems well.

Arcade Fire with Mavis Staples-I Give You Power. Brand spankin’ new. A little menace. A little soul. And Mavis Staples’ singing gives me chills.

and I also played some requests,

Living Colour-Cult of Personality. A song that includes sound bites from JFK and FDR.

In the waning moments of the show, I spun a couple of classics.

Simon and Garfunkel-America. We’ve all gone to look for America.

Pete Townshend-Won’t Get Fooled Again. A song that should always be played for new bosses of all stripes. Chose the 1979 acoustic version with classical guitarist John Williams from The Secret Policeman’s Other Ball.

It all made for an engaging morning. Here’s hoping you found it enjoyable.

and God Bless The United States of America.