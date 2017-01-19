This Week’s Giveaways

LOS LOBOS AT TIVOLI THEATRE: Access The XRT Presale Get Tickets Now

January 19, 2017 9:16 AM

Take a look at what we’re giving away on 93XRT.com this week! Click on the links below to enter the contest.

Win Tickets to See Wilco!

Wilco’s Winterlude is coming to the Chicago Theatre on February 22nd, 23rd, 25th and 26th. Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

Win Tickets to Bonnaroo!

Bonnaroo returns to Manchester, TN on June 8th-11th! Enter for your chance to win a pair of 4-day GA tickets!

Win Tickets to See Ween!

Ween is playing two nights at the Aragon Ballroom on March 16th and 17th. Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to one of the shows!

Bear’s Den Live from the BCBS Stage

Bear’s Den is performing Live on the BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage on Friday, January 27th! Enter for your chance to win tickets!

The Lemon Twigs Live from the BCBS Stage

The Lemon Twigs are performing Live on the BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage on Thursday, January 26th! Enter for your chance to win tickets!

Win Tickets to See Cold War Kids!

Cold War Kids are returning to Chicago to play at the Riviera Theatre on March 18th. Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

