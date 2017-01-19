The Rolling Stones’ “Heart Of Stone” Was Donald & Melania Trump’s Walk Up Song At Today’s Inauguration Concert

If you were watching the inauguration concert this afternoon, you may have heard a few Rolling Stones songs. This happened despite the band forbidding Trump from using their music.

After a performance from the Old Guard Drum and Fife core, The Rolling Stones songs “Let’s Spend the Night Together” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” blared through the speakers.

The next tune was the Stones track “Heart Of Stone” in which Donald & Melania Trump paraded down the Lincoln Memorial stairs.

Skip ahead about 45 minutes in the below video to watch it.

