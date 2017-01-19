ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Obamas Move Out – News With Mary Dixon

January 19, 2017 9:03 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: Chicago police, EPA, hottest year on record, Laquan McDonald, Nasa, NOAA, Novak Djokovic, President Barack Obama, President Elect Donald Trump, Tim Raines

President Obama plans one last round of clemencies on his final full day in office, while President-elect Trump’s nominees for Treasury and Energy secretaries are up for confirmation hearings … Trump’s choice to head the EPA, Scott Pruitt, testified that he does not agree with Trump’s assertion that climate change is a hoax, but that its causes and cures can be debated. NASA and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration report 2016 was the world’s hottest on record, and the first time in the modern era that global heat records have been beaten three years in a row … Trump is planning to return to Washington today … Have you been thinking it might be awesome to just check out for the next eight months? A group of NASA researchers will check into a geodesic dome on a Hawaii volcano for a study of human behavior in long-term space missions … An off-duty Chicago police officer is charged with murdering a man during an argument … Four Chicago officers are suspended for a week; they were on the scene of the shooting death of Laquan McDonald … At least 30 people are missing after an avalanche caused by earthquakes buried a hotel in central Italy … Former White Sox outfielder Tim Raines is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, along with Jeff Bagwell and Ivan Rodriguez … the Bulls and Blackhawks were off … Novak Djokovic’s been upset at the Australian Open … Patchy fog this morning, light rain this afternoon and temperatures in the low-40s.

