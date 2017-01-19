Google Maps Releases Feature That Will Make Your Life That Much Easier

Google Maps has undergone many improvements over the years to help you get to where you need to go. Despite being able to find the quickest route to your destination, the app has always lacked one feature.

The ability to determine the availability of parking.

A beta version of Google Maps is being released with a feature guiding you to the best places to park around your destination (via Mashable) that would solve that issue.

In the new update, a small “P” icon displays next to the distance and duration of the trip showing the likelihood of finding a spot. Right now, Maps classifies parking as Easy, Medium or Limited.

Those with Google Maps beta version 9.44.0 will be able to test out the feature.

