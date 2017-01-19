Celebrate 25 Years of Lin Brehmer as WXRT’s Morning Host!

Hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans wake up with this man every week. He provides the soundtrack for highways full of cars on their morning commute. He’s interviewed everyone from Mick Jagger to Bono. Most importantly, he’s your best friend in the whole world.
Lin Brehmer is marking 25 years as the morning host at WXRT! Join 93XRT’s own Lin Brehmer and Mary Dixon for a very special LIVE broadcast at Kings Bowl at MB Financial Park in Rosemont on February 3rd. The broadcast will begin at 5:30am and will feature live music and appearances from special guests.