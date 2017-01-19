LOS LOBOS AT TIVOLI THEATRE: Access The XRT Presale Get Tickets Now

Arcade Fire & Mavis Staples, Sturgill Simpson, Laura Marling – New Noise at Nine. Thursday January 19, 2017

January 19, 2017 10:02 PM By Ryan Arnold
Filed Under: new music, New Noise at Nine

Arcade Fire has teamed with Mavis Staples in the past. For Arcade Fire’s first new tune since Reflektor in 2013, “I Give You Power” is an excellent “hello!” to those who’ve been longing for new music. The single is only available for download through Tidal and benefits the ACLU.

Have a great week, catch some live music, and pick up some records from a local, independent, or family-owned music shop.

Arcade Fire featuring Mavis Staples – “I Give You Power”

Spoon – “Hot Thoughts”

Ty Segall – “Break A Guitar”

Sturgill Simpson – “Keep It Between The Lines”

Old 97’s featuring Brandi Carlile – “Good With God”

Son Volt – “Back Against The Wall”

The Shins – “Name For You”

Laura Marling – “Wild Fire”

Horse Thief – “Evil’s Rising”

LP – “Lost On You”

K.Flay – “Blood In The Cut”

Lo Moon – “Loveless”

Eliot Sumner – “After Dark”

