Wrigley Field Named One Of The Happiest Places In The World

There were plenty of joyous moments at Wrigley Field this past year, but it’s always been a place of happiness.

CNN released their list of the 15 happiest places in the world and Wrigley Field was featured on it.

Their entry reads,



One of the last old-school baseball stadiums in America, Wrigley Field is a place to experience the up-close joys of baseball, rather than the spectacle of oversize sport.

For years, journalist Carrie Kaufman worked nearby and still loves the experience.

“Wrigley Field, on a warm summer night when the breeze off Lake Michigan makes the flags flutter and your cheeks flush with relief from the damp heat.

“No matter where you sit, you are close to the field, which makes you feel both the intimacy of the game and the immensity of it.

“The players, standing just feet away from you, feel like giants. And the vendors in the stands hawking hot dogs and beers and Italian ice really are a study in that particular species of Chicago native.”

Wrigley Field is such an evocative place, a paint brand has started selling a line of colors inspired by it.

The only other American spot to appear on the list is the Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn in Owensboro, Kentucky

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram