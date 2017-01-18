Watch What Happens When Neil Young Finds A Bootleg Record Of His At A Record Store

Here’s a fascinating video detailing how musicians dealt with illegitimate recordings prior to the internet. OK, maybe not all musicians, but Neil Young.

This clip from Neil Young’s autobiographical film shows Young shopping at a record store when he comes across a bootleg recording of one of his performances.

Young confronts the record store clerk about it insisting that he take the record since his material is being sold without his permission.

The footage is absolutely fascinating and worth your time.

