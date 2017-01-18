ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Obama’s Final WH Press Conference – News With Mary Dixon

January 18, 2017 8:25 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: Blackhawks, Bulls, Chelsea Manning, Chicago Fire Dept, Eric Wison, Inauguation boycott, Oscar Lopez Rivera, President Barack Obama, President Elect Donald Trump

President Obama plans to hold his final news conference as chief executive this afternoon. He’s drawing praise and condemnation for his latest round of clemencies and commutations. They include the ex-Army private Chelsea Manning, who pleaded guilty to leaking military secrets to Wikileaks … former FALN leader Oscar Lopez Rivera, who’s from Chicago … and another Chicagoan, the former governor of the Gangster Disciples, Eric Wilson. … A Chicago firefighter is recovering from a fall at a home on fire in the Austin neighborhood … Chicago police report a 5-year-old girl is in serious condition after she shot herself in an East Garfield Park home … President-elect Trump is back in Washington. He hosted the Chairman’s Global Dinner last night, the first inaugural event of the week. The list of Democrats skipping Friday’s ceremony has grown to nearly 60 … Confirmation hearings continue for Trump’s picks for Health and Human Services, Education, Commerce and the EPA … The Blackhawks won in Colorado … the Bulls lost at home … We’ll see cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-40s today.

