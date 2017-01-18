New Song Of The Week: Spoon’s Hot Thoughts

No matter what else is happening around us, it’s got to be a good week when a new Spoon song is delivered to XRT.

The Austin band has returned with a much welcome preview of the title track from their forthcoming 9th album, “Hot Thoughts”. It’s an edgy and jagged bit that hits quick and features hooks that sound like new ground but stay true to what we’ve come to expect from the band. The word that always gets thrown around with Spoon is “consistent” and it absolutely fits. Is there such a thing as a bad or even mediocre Spoon album? Not yet.

The album was recorded in upstate New York with Dave Fridmann and reunites the band with Matador Records, the label that released their debut 21 years ago. Spoon previewed the album in a surprise hometown show in Austin and plans to do a 3 night SXSW residency.

“Hot Thoughts” will be released March 17th.