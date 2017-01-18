Martin Scorsese’s Six-Part Grateful Dead Documentary Coming To Amazon

The Martin Scorsese produced Grateful Dead documentary Long Strange Trip has been in the works for several years. This May, it’ll finally be released.

The documentary contains never before archival footage from the Dead’s vaults, live performances and new interviews with band members as well as other characters from the Dead universe.

In a statement, Scorsese said (via Rolling Stone),

“I’ve always admired the spirit and creativity of the Grateful Dead. They are revolutionary artists who forever changed the world of touring and recording live music. They were a cultural force — a lifestyle, that continue to influence new generations of fans. This film will entertain and educate audiences about one of the most innovative and groundbreaking American bands of the 20th century.”

Long Strange Trip will be available on Amazon Prime Video in May.

