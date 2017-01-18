ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Audioslave Reunite For First Performance In 11 Years

January 18, 2017 9:43 AM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Audioslave

Some reunions take months of rehearsing and planning before they come to fruition. Sometimes, they come together on a whim.

Audioslave will break their 11 year performance drought by playing a set at Prophets of Rage’s Anti-Inaugural Ball. The concert will take place this Friday, January 20th at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles.

In a statement to Pitchfork, Tom Morello said,

The Anti-Inaugural Ball is a celebration of resistance. Resistance to racism. Resistance to sexism. Resistance to homophobia. Resistance to bullying. Resistance to environmental devastation. Resistance to fascism. Resistance to Donald Trump. We are staring down the barrel of a dystopian nightmare unless we act NOW, unless we fight back NOW. We intend to create “No Trump Zones” across the country; in our homes, our schools, our places of work, and our concert stages. Bad Presidents make for great music. Join us as we get loud and stand together to defend our rights, our country, and our planet.

At the moment, there are no plans for any future Audioslave shows.

