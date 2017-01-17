ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Time Waits For No One: Mick Taylor is 67 Today!

January 17, 2017 12:37 PM By Marty Lennartz
Filed Under: Mick Taylor, Rolling Stones

Today marks the 67th birthday of former Rolling Stones guitarist, Mick Taylor. Mick came to the Stones as a 19 year old guitar hotshot from John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers after the departure of Brian Jones. His melodic style and virtuoso talents helped the Stones achieve what most everybody considers their greatest period.  From  Let It Bleed through Goats Head Soup, Taylor brought a tunefulness to the songs as well as incredible solos that became the signature sound of the band during that time.

He turned The Stones into a headphone band, which is how I listened to those records in my bedroom. Still to this day, when I hear Time Waits For No One and Can’t You Hear Me Knocking, I can sing along to every note of his solos. Beautiful stuff.

Unfortunately, the decadence and chaos  of being in the biggest band in the world took it’s toll and Taylor was forced to leave the Stones before it killed him.  It’s nice to see him alive and well at 67.

It was also great seeing him make a return with The Stones during The 50 and Counting Tour in 2013. Happy Birthday Mick!

More from Marty Lennartz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live