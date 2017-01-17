Time Waits For No One: Mick Taylor is 67 Today!

Today marks the 67th birthday of former Rolling Stones guitarist, Mick Taylor. Mick came to the Stones as a 19 year old guitar hotshot from John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers after the departure of Brian Jones. His melodic style and virtuoso talents helped the Stones achieve what most everybody considers their greatest period. From Let It Bleed through Goats Head Soup, Taylor brought a tunefulness to the songs as well as incredible solos that became the signature sound of the band during that time.

He turned The Stones into a headphone band, which is how I listened to those records in my bedroom. Still to this day, when I hear Time Waits For No One and Can’t You Hear Me Knocking, I can sing along to every note of his solos. Beautiful stuff.

Unfortunately, the decadence and chaos of being in the biggest band in the world took it’s toll and Taylor was forced to leave the Stones before it killed him. It’s nice to see him alive and well at 67.

It was also great seeing him make a return with The Stones during The 50 and Counting Tour in 2013. Happy Birthday Mick!